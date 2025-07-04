Germany in talks to send patriot missiles to Ukraine amid U.S. pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is in discussions to purchase U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, aiming to fill the gap left by Washington's recent pause in weapons shipments, including 30 Patriot missiles, due to low stockpiles.

A German government spokesperson confirmed the talks on Friday, noting that one option is for Germany to buy the systems directly from the U.S. and transfer them to Kyiv. The initiative is part of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ broader effort to source more Patriots through the 50-nation Ramstein group, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pistorius will visit Washington later this month to meet with U.S. defense officials and discuss the proposal, including how to accelerate delivery by bypassing long industrial lead times.

Ukraine, under intense Russian missile and drone attacks, is in urgent need of additional Patriot systems to protect against ballistic threats. Just hours after a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Moscow launched its largest drone strike on Kyiv since the war began, injuring at least 23 people.

Germany, Ukraine’s second-largest military supporter after the U.S., has already delivered three Patriot batteries and pledged €38 billion in aid. The move to ramp up support comes as U.S. backing becomes increasingly uncertain under the Trump administration.

Berlin is also reportedly preparing a €25 billion tank order to strengthen NATO brigades, though the defense ministry has not commented.

As Europe braces for growing security responsibilities, Germany is positioning itself as a central player in sustaining Ukraine’s defense.

News.Az