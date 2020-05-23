Germany president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the people of Germany and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day,” Steinmeier said in his letter.

“Your national holiday is being celebrated at an especially difficult time this year. I hope that through our global efforts we will be able to overcome huge challenges caused by the coronavirus crisis.”

“The past 28 years have witnessed very positive development of our bilateral relations. We hope that the course of economic and social reforms will open up new prospects for our cooperation. My country is looking forward to maintaining and deepening these close relations through personal discussions and visits,” the German president added.

News.Az