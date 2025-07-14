Germany's defense minister visits US amid Ukraine, NATO talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has arrived in Washington for his first official visit to the United States since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

His agenda includes talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with a focus on the war in Ukraine and NATO defense priorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Germany recently pledged funding for additional Patriot missile systems to be delivered to Ukraine, and coordination with the US on the timing, logistics, and deployment strategy is expected to be central to the discussions. Another key topic will be Germany’s purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the US defense company Lockheed Martin.

These jets are intended to strengthen NATO’s nuclear-sharing deterrence strategy and replace Germany’s aging Tornado fleet. The visit comes at a crucial time for transatlantic defense cooperation amid uncertainty over future US foreign policy directions under the Trump administration.

