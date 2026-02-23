Germany urges Hungary to support EU Russia sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on Hungary to rethink its decision to block the European Union’s next package of sanctions against Russia.

Speaking in Brussels, Wadephul said, “I do not believe it is right for Hungary to betray its own struggle for freedom and European sovereignty.” He added that EU ministers plan to present their arguments to Hungary both in Budapest and Brussels to encourage a change in position, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appeal comes amid growing EU efforts to maintain united pressure on Russia over ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Wadephul emphasized that solidarity among member states is essential for the effectiveness of EU sanctions and regional stability.

