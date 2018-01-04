Global Firepower: Azerbaijan ranks the 20th for oil reserves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranks 20th in the world with 7 bln barrels of oil reserves.

Report informs referring to the Hurriyet that the due information has been provided by Global Firepower international research company reports.

According to report, Venezuela is the country with the most oil reserves in the world (300 bln barrels), followed by Saudi Arabia with 269 bln barrels and Canada with 171 bln barrels oil reserves in the third place. Iran ranks 4th with 157.8 bln barrels, while Iraq 5th with 143 bln barrels.

Russia's oil reserves make 80 bln barrels, which allows the country to take the 8th place.

Oil reserves in the United States equal 36.5 bln barrels and it ranks 11th. Kazakhstan is 12th with 30 bln barrels, while China takes the 13th place with 25 bln barrels of oil reserves.

