Global summit participants tour Fuzuli Int’l Airport

Participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders have today familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport.

The summit was held under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet” as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29 ) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.Eldar Seyidov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, provided insight into the destruction and acts of vandalism, which had been committed by Armenian occupiers in the territory of the Fuzuli district during 30 years. He also highlighted the ongoing and the upcoming works done in accordance with the master plan of the city.Known as the air gateway to Karabakh, the Fuzuli International Airport is constructed with the highest international standards, enabling it to accommodate any type of aircraft. All the work done in the airport was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.

News.Az