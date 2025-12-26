Global tech giants pour billions into AI chips and data centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global technology giants are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, channeling hundreds of billions of dollars into chips, cloud computing, and data centers as demand for AI services continues to surge.

From Silicon Valley to Asia, companies including Nvidia, OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are racing to secure computing power critical for training and running advanced AI models. The spending wave highlights how AI has become a central battleground for tech dominance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nvidia deepens AI partnerships

Nvidia has agreed to license chip technology from AI startup Groq, marking one of its largest strategic deals as it seeks to maintain leadership in the AI chip market. The company is also expanding its influence through major investments, including planned funding of up to $100 billion in OpenAI and multibillion-dollar commitments across the data center ecosystem.

Investor groups backed by Nvidia, Microsoft, and BlackRock are also acquiring major data center operators, signaling confidence that demand for AI compute will remain strong for years.

OpenAI secures massive backing

OpenAI is at the center of the global AI investment boom. Amazon is considering a potential investment of around $10 billion, while Oracle has reportedly signed one of the largest cloud deals ever, with OpenAI expected to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of computing power over several years.

The ChatGPT maker is also working with chipmakers such as Broadcom and AMD to diversify its processor supply and reduce reliance on a single hardware provider.

Meta, Google, and Microsoft scale up

Meta has struck multibillion-dollar agreements with cloud and infrastructure providers to ensure access to AI computing capacity, including long-term deals with CoreWeave, Oracle, and Google. Google itself is investing tens of billions of dollars in new data centers in the United States, expanding its cloud footprint to support AI workloads.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is backing AI firms such as Anthropic alongside Nvidia, while committing its cloud platform to power next-generation models.

A global AI infrastructure race

Beyond the U.S., companies such as SoftBank, Samsung, Tesla, and Intel are also making large-scale moves, underscoring how AI investment has become a global priority across industries—from semiconductors and cloud computing to electric vehicles and media.

Analysts say the scale of these deals reflects a belief that AI demand will continue to grow rapidly, making access to chips and data centers a strategic necessity rather than an optional investment.

As competition intensifies, the companies that secure the most reliable and scalable AI infrastructure may shape the future of technology, business, and global innovation.

News.Az