Goal of Turkic Council delegation’s Aghdam visit was to witness Armenian savagery – presidential aide

Various events are being held in Azerbaijan within the Turkic Council, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaiajn, Head of Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a visit to the country’s liberated Aghdam district on Sunday.

According to the presidential aide, media cooperation is also one of the important spheres.

Hajiyev stressed that the third meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials dealing with information and media of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku.

"This visit to the liberated Aghdam has been organized as the continuation of this meeting," he said.

"The visit was organized to demonstrate the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has an important place in the cultural heritage of the Turkic world, during the Armenian occupation," Hajiyev added. "Let the delegation of the Turkic Council see this vandalism and savagery on the spot."

News.Az