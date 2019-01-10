Gobustan Reserve visited by over 123,000 tourists in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2018, the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve was visited by more than 123,000 tourists from more than 20 countries, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Jan. 10.

Vugar Isayev, the director of the reserve, said that compared to 2017, the number of visitors to the reserve increased by 40,000 people (about 50 percent) in 2018.

Out of 123,000 visitors, 58,000 were from foreign countries, Isayev said, adding that the foreign visitors came from Turkey, Iran, Russia, Germany, the UK, Pakistan, China, the US, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Arab countries.

The reserve was also visited by tourists from the island nation of Fiji and the Dominican Republic, he added.

Over 80,000 tourists visited the reserve in 2017.

News.Az

News.Az