Gold mine collapse in Guinea kills at least six

The tragedy took place in the locality of Doko, an artisanal gold-mining area known for the large number of people working across both semi-industrial operations and traditional artisanal mining sites, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Reports indicate that the victims were inside a mining pit when the ground suddenly gave way, causing them to be buried under collapsing earth.

Following the incident, search and rescue teams were deployed to the site, where operations were conducted to recover and extract the victims’ bodies from the muddy debris.