Good opportunities exist to strengthen NAM Parliamentary Network: Iranian official

There are good opportunities to strengthen the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, Vice-Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Abdolreza Mesri said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Conference of NAM Parliamentary Network that kicked off in the Azerbaijani on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Mesri thanked the government and parliament of Azerbaijan for well-organizing the conference.

The parliament vice-speaker noted that the NAM Parliamentary Network is a good platform for addressing multilateralism and current problems.

