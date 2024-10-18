Google Doodle highlights Azerbaijan's Independence Restoration Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Google Doodle celebrates Azerbaijan's Independence Restoration Day , News.Az reports.

The doodle shows a colorful illustration of the Azerbaijani flag with "Google" in the Azerbaijani script.While clicking on the image of the Azerbaijani flag on the search engine's main page, a link to information about the history of this holiday emerges.Google Doodles are fun pictures, animations, and games that appear on the search engine's main page to honor various events, holidays, and anniversaries. Doodles are typically divided into global ones (those available worldwide, on all Google domains) and local ones (seen only in one or several countries.

News.Az