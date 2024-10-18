Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Restoration of Independence

Today, on October 18, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence.

On October 18, 1991, the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act "On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan," News.Az informs.The Constitutional Act referred to the Declaration of Independence dated May 28, 1918, and the declaration of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 30, 1991, "On restoring the state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan," and established that the Republic of Azerbaijan is the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 18.The Azerbaijani people established an independent republic at the beginning of the last century, and in 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence as the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.In May 1992, the Milli Majlis (parliament) approved the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan (music by Uzeyir Hajibayli, lyrics by Ahmad Javad), and soon after, the tricolor flag and the state emblem depicting an eight-pointed star with a flame inside were confirmed.At the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on October 15, 2021, a new bill "On Independence Day" was adopted. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the bill "On Independence Day."With the approval of the bill, October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed as the Day of Restoration of Independence.The Day of Restoration of Independence in Azerbaijan is a working day and is celebrated every year.

News.Az