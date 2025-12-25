Google lets Gmail users change their email addresses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows Gmail users to change their email addresses, marking a major shift in how the platform handles digital identities.

Until now, Gmail addresses were permanent, with users unable to alter them once created. The new option, gradually being introduced, enables users to modify their Gmail username while keeping the original address as an alias. This means both the old and new addresses can receive emails and be used to sign in to Google services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Google has confirmed that all existing data—including emails, messages, and photos—will remain intact after an address change.

Some restrictions apply: users cannot create a new Google account email for one year after making a change, and each account is limited to three email address changes.

The feature is currently rolling out gradually and is not yet available to all Gmail users, so some may need to wait before seeing the option in their settings.

This update gives Gmail users greater flexibility and control over their online identity, making it easier to update or personalize their email address without losing access to existing data.

News.Az