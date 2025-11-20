Google opens Taiwan AI engineering centre, signaling confidence in island’s tech leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has inaugurated its largest AI infrastructure hardware engineering centre outside the United States in Taiwan, a move that underscores the island’s importance as a trusted technology partner. The opening was praised by both Taiwan’s government and U.S. representatives as a boost to global AI innovation and economic collaboration.

Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker whose processors power companies such as Nvidia, has leveraged its advanced semiconductor industry to attract international tech investment. The new Google centre will focus on integrating AI chips—including Google’s TPU processors—onto motherboards and servers, supporting the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the ceremony, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasized that the centre highlights Taiwan’s role not only in the global tech supply chain but also as a hub for “secure and trustworthy AI.” He stated that the investment demonstrates the island’s strategic significance in innovation and technological security.

The U.S. also lauded the move. Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, described the engineering centre as evidence of the deep U.S.-Taiwan partnership. “Building on this foundation of innovation, we are entering a new era of opportunity, a new golden age in U.S.-Taiwan economic relations,” he said.

The new centre is an expansion of Google’s Taiwan infrastructure engineering team, which was originally established in 2020. The team has tripled in size since then, and the new facility will employ several hundred staff. Google already operates two other centres on the island focused on consumer electronics hardware, as well as a data centre operational since 2013. The company has also invested in multiple international subsea cables to strengthen global connectivity.

Aamer Mahmood, Google Cloud’s vice president of platforms infrastructure engineering, called the centre “an investment in an ecosystem, a testament to Taiwan’s place as an important centre for global AI innovation.”

News.Az