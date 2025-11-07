Google to build secretive AI data center on remote Christmas Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google is planning to construct a major AI data center on Australia’s Christmas Island, a tiny Indian Ocean outpost increasingly viewed as a strategic defense hub.

The move follows a cloud deal with Australia’s Department of Defence, raising speculation that the project could support AI-driven military command and control systems in future conflicts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Located just 350 km south of Indonesia, Christmas Island has long been known for its red crab migration — but it’s now gaining attention for its geopolitical value. Military analysts say the island could play a key role in monitoring Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean.

Google is reportedly in advanced talks to lease land near the island’s airport and secure energy supplies for the site, including renewable sources. While the company downplayed reports of a “large” AI center, leaked documents suggest plans for a 7-megawatt facility and new subsea cable links connecting the island to Darwin and Asia.

“If you’ve got a data centre on Christmas, you can do a lot of AI-enabled command and control through cloud infrastructure,” said Bryan Clark, a defense strategist at the Hudson Institute.

Australia’s Defence Department declined to comment, but experts note the timing coincides with joint U.S.-Australia-Japan war games, which identified the island as a key base for uncrewed weapons systems.

Local leaders say they’re weighing the project’s economic benefits against environmental and energy concerns. The island’s 1,600 residents hope the facility could bring jobs and infrastructure improvements, though some fear the militarization of the region could hurt tourism.

“We are a strategic asset for defense,” said Christmas Island Shire President Steve Pereira, “but any project must give back to the community.”

