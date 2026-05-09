Gordon Brown returns to Downing Street in new Starmer role

Gordon Brown returns to Downing Street in new Starmer role

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Keir Starmer has appointed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown as his special envoy on global finance, according to a statement from the UK government.

The announcement said Brown will advise the government on how international financial cooperation can support the UK’s broader goals of strengthening national security and economic resilience, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As part of the role, Brown is expected to focus on global coordination in financial systems, addressing economic instability risks, and promoting cooperation among international financial institutions.

Prime Minister Starmer’s office emphasized that improving economic security is a key priority for the government, particularly amid ongoing global financial uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Gordon Brown, who served as UK Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010, has remained active in international economic and social policy discussions since leaving office, including initiatives related to global development and financial reform.

The appointment signals a renewed emphasis by the UK government on strengthening engagement with global financial governance frameworks and addressing cross-border economic challenges.

News.Az