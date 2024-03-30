Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 24 more families to liberated Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today launched the next stage of relocating residents to the city of Lachin and the village of Zabukh sending another group of residents, consisting of 79 people (24 families), News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 472 families (1,773 people) have so far been resettled in the city of Lachin and 215 families (819) in the Zabukh village.

News.Az