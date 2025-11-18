Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates more families to liberated Jabrayil district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 37 families (160 people) were relocated on Tuesday to the village of Horovlu in the liberated Jabrayil district as part of the “Great Return” State Program, in line with instructions from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support, and thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation, News.Az reports.

More than 55,000 people now reside in Karabakh and East Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees involved in restoration and construction projects. The population also includes staff from local state institutions and specialists working in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry and energy.

News.Az