Greece named world’s top retirement destination

Greece has been ranked the world’s best retirement destination for 2026, marking the first time the Mediterranean nation has claimed the top spot in International Living’s Global Retirement Index in its 35-year history.

The country surpassed longtime favorites such as Portugal, Spain, Costa Rica, and Panama. According to International Living, changing visa policies and rising costs in other European countries have pushed many retirees to seek more accessible and affordable alternatives — and Greece now fits that demand perfectly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It offers a beautiful, welcoming, and affordable European base with residency options that are easier than ever,” executive editor Jennifer Stevens said.

Top 10 retirement destinations for 2026

Greece Panama Costa Rica Portugal Mexico Italy France Spain Thailand Malaysia

International Living’s ranking weighs factors such as climate, healthcare, cost of living, and housing, using both official data and insights from expats on the ground.

Why Greece stands out

Greece’s charm goes far beyond its world-famous beaches and history. Many retirees say the lifestyle shift is the biggest draw — from the warm climate to the laid-back “siga siga” (“slowly, slowly”) culture.

Leena Horner, an American who moved from Colorado to Corfu four years ago, told International Living that Greece “quietly transforms the way you live.” She and her husband live comfortably on €2,900–€3,000 a month ($3,355–$3,470), thanks to lower housing costs and inexpensive private healthcare.

Horner says they pay €250 ($290) per month for private insurance covering both of them. Routine care is paid out of pocket and rarely exceeds €1,000 ($1,157) a year. Her husband’s laser treatment for a retinal detachment cost just €250 — far less than the estimated $5,000 it would cost in the U.S.

A contrast for local retirees

While Greece may feel affordable for foreigners, the reality for many local retirees is starkly different. More than 60 percent of Greek pensioners receive less than €1,000 ($1,156) a month, according to data from the country’s Ilios pension system.

