Greece takes UN Security Council presidency for May 2025

As of May 1, 2025, Greece has officially assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month.

This marks a key moment in the country’s current two-year term as a non-permanent member, and its third such tenure following previous terms in 1952–1953 and 2005–2006, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In its official announcement, the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Greece’s role as an “honest interlocutor” and a “bridge between East and West, North and South.” It reaffirmed that international law and the United Nations Charter remain the guiding principles of the country’s foreign policy​.

Greece has outlined six key topics for its UN Security Council presidency: maritime security, the protection of civilians during wartime, Women, Peace and Security, Children and Armed Conflict, as well as the situation in the Western Balkans, Libya, and Sudan.

Maritime security will be the focus of a high-level event taking place in New York on May 20​.

In addition to these priorities, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East crisis will be central issues at UN Security Council meetings, as will developments in the Western Balkans, and the situation in Libya and Sudan.

In its press release, the Ministry noted that Greece, an advocate of multilateral diplomacy, collective security, and the peacekeeping role of the United Nations, “will collaborate with all Security Council member states to maintain and consolidate international peace and security, aiming towards a rules-based international security architecture.”

News.Az