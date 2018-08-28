Guido Ambroso: UNHCR is interested in implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on NK conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is interested in the implementation of the United Nation Security Council’s resolutions on the Armeni

He was accompanied by Protection Officer at the UNCHR office in Azerbaijan Oktavian Mohorea and UNCHR public relations officer Elsever Aghayev, AzerTag reports.

Mammadov highlighted the difficulties faced on the front line, problems caused as a result of regular violation of the ceasefire by the units of the Armenian armed forces. He also spoke of the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani government to improve the housing and social conditions of IDPs living in Tartar.

Ambroso hailed the government`s efforts to improve the living conditions of IDPs. Speaking to the IDPs, he said that his visit is aimed at demonstrating solidarity with them and keeping the conflict in the focus of the world community.

“We are interested in the implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We are looking forward to seeing a positive outcome of the peace negotiations conducted by the OSCE Minsk Group,” Ambroso added.

News.Az

