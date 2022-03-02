Gusar hosts opening of 1st Forum of Youth Initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Forum of Youth Initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan was inaugurated on March 2 in Gusar.

The event was held under the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a News.Az correspondent reports.



National anthems of Azerbaijan and Russia were sounded at the beginning of the event.



Then the congratulatory messages of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the participants of the forum were read.

The First Forum of Youth Initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan consisted of three discussion sessions, at which Andrey Kushnarev, Deputy Director of the Russian Society "Knowledge" on special projects, made a presentation on the topic "Main areas of activity and major events of the Russian Society "Knowledge".

Director of the Lecture Department work of the Russian Society "Knowledge" Diana Vulpe has delivered a report titled "Regional projects of the Russian Society" Knowledge" and organization of lecture work throughout Russia".

The head of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Baku Irek Zinnurov made a "Presentation of the main activities and events of the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan”; Director of the Institute of Education under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rufat Azizov read a report themed “From knowledge to skills: development and mass application of innovative content in schools in Azerbaijan”; Head of the Department of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Seymour Guseynov made a presentation titled “Mechanisms for supporting educational (social) projects in Azerbaijan and successful case studies of projects”, etc.

The First Forum of Youth Initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan will end on March 3.





News.Az