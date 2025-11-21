Yandex metrika counter

H&M announces $105 million share buyback program

  • Economics
  • Share
H&M announces $105 million share buyback program
Photo: Reuters

Swedish fashion giant H&M (HMb.ST) announced on Friday that it will buy back its own shares on the stock market for approximately 1 billion Swedish crowns ($104.83 million).

The company’s board of directors approved the buyback under an authorization granted at H&M’s 2025 annual general meeting, allowing the retailer to acquire its own class B shares, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The share repurchase program is set to begin immediately and may continue until January 28, 2026, according to the company statement.

H&M did not provide further details on the pace or method of the buybacks but emphasized that the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      