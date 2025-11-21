H&M announces $105 million share buyback program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish fashion giant H&M (HMb.ST) announced on Friday that it will buy back its own shares on the stock market for approximately 1 billion Swedish crowns ($104.83 million).

The company’s board of directors approved the buyback under an authorization granted at H&M’s 2025 annual general meeting, allowing the retailer to acquire its own class B shares, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The share repurchase program is set to begin immediately and may continue until January 28, 2026, according to the company statement.

H&M did not provide further details on the pace or method of the buybacks but emphasized that the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

