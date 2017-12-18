Hahn: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement to bring co-op to next level

Hahn: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement to bring co-op to next level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new agreement on strategic partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan will bring the sides' cooperation to the next level, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said.

Hahn made the remarks at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna Dec. 18, Trend reports.

"We are negotiating a new agreement with Azerbaijan, set to bring our cooperation to the next level," Hahn said.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az