HAI KUI No.1 smoothly loaded on XIN GUANG HUA for delivery

On May 12, the semi-submersible vessel XIN GUANG HUA, the largest of its kind in Asia and part of the COSCO SHIPPING fleet, masterfully submerged at Qingdao Port.

This operation was for the successful loading of China’s independently engineered and constructed cylindrical FPSO HAI KUI No.1 which holds the title of Asia’s most voluminous.

Following the completion of the binding process, HAI KUI No.1 is set to depart from the port and provide follow-up services to China’s pioneering deep-water oil field - the Liuhua Oil Field.XIN GUANG HUA, boasting a 100,000 DWT capacity, stands as the flagship among COSCO SHPPING Specialized Carrier’s semi-submersible vessels.It has a distinguished track record and extensive expertise in handling oversized, overweight, ultra-high, and ultra-long cargoes.The vessel has previously executed similar tasks, notably transporting China’s inaugural total contract FPSO project Hope 6 and the world’s premier 100,000 DWT deep-water semi-submersible production and oil storage platform, known as the SHEN HAI YI HAO hull project, solidifying its status as the optimal choice for such projects.At 5:50 AM on May 12, as the two floating tank units were poised for ascent aboard the tanker, XIN GUANG HUA commenced its descent, marking the official initiation of the floating installation operation.By 6:55 PM, following the complete emergence of the deck from water and comprehensive inspections by all parties, HAI KUI No.1 was confirmed to be securely and normally positioned on the pier.This signified the successful culmination of XIN GUANG HUA’s submersible loading operation, with measurements revealing zero discrepancies.COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carrier’s semi-submersible fleet has, to date, transported seven FPSOs of various types, including four FPSOs of this category.The diameter of the platform bases has expanded from the initial 60 meters to the Hope 7 at 74.3 meters, followed by Hope 6 at 87.5 meters, and culminating in the HAI KUI No.1 at an impressive 90 meters, successively setting new benchmarks.This particular task not only broke previous records but also established a dual precedent within the company’s fleet for transporting the heaviest and largest cylindrical cargo ever.

