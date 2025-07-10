Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid Gaza ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian group Hamas announced Wednesday it has agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages as a gesture of “flexibility” in ongoing negotiations to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas emphasized its commitment to ending the violence, ensuring safe humanitarian aid access, and alleviating suffering in the Gaza Strip. Key issues such as aid flow, Israeli troop withdrawal, and guarantees for a lasting ceasefire remain under discussion, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Israel has not yet responded to Hamas’s announcement. However, Israeli sources report that Israel has shown “significant flexibility” regarding withdrawal from the Morag axis in southern Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is “getting very close to a deal” on the ceasefire. Meanwhile, former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to set aside stubbornness and finalize a permanent ceasefire along with a hostage return deal.

Hamas and Israeli delegations continue talks in Doha, Qatar, aiming to end a conflict that has resulted in over 57,000 Palestinian deaths since October 2023.

