Hamas denies role in attack on Israeli forces in Rafah

Hamas has denied responsibility for an attack on Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which led Israel to launch retaliatory strikes across the enclave.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian militant group said it was not involved in the incident and remained committed to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal aimed at maintaining calm in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israeli media earlier reported an exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters in Rafah, but the Israeli military has not commented on those reports.

The renewed violence raised concerns about the fragility of the truce, as both sides continue to accuse each other of violating the terms of the ceasefire.

A drone image taken earlier this month showed widespread damage in Gaza City, reflecting the heavy toll of the months-long conflict.

