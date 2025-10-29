Israeli army claims return to ceasefire after killing over 100 civilians in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army on Wednesday claimed it had renewed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, hours after carrying out a wave of deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip that killed more than 100 civilians.

In a statement, the military said it had “begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” under orders from the political leadership, following what it described as a series of strikes across Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Gaza Civil Defense, at least 35 children were among those killed in the overnight attacks, and dozens more were injured. The strikes hit several residential areas, including the Nuseirat refugee camp, where witnesses reported scenes of devastation as families rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals.

The announcement of a return to ceasefire comes amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and growing calls for accountability over civilian casualties.

News.Az