Hamas's military wing ready to cooperate with ICRC in delivering aid to hostages

The militant wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, is ready to respond to any request from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the hostages.

The corresponding statement by the official representative of the group, Abu Ubayda, was published on the Hamas Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"The Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades are ready to respond to any request from the ICRC to deliver food and medicine to the hostages," the statement said. Ubayda stressed that the group "does not starve the hostages." "However, they eat the same food as our fighters and all our people," he said.

"We demand the permanent opening of humanitarian corridors for the delivery of food and medicine to all our citizens in all areas of the Gaza Strip, as well as an end to any enemy air raids during the delivery of supplies to the hostages," the text says.

