Hamas says extending 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire "unacceptable"

The Israeli proposal of extending the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is "unacceptable," Hamas said Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The extension of the first phase as proposed by the occupation is unacceptable to us, and the mediators and guarantor countries are required to oblige the occupation to abide by the agreement in its various stages," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

"The occupation is trying to bring things back to zero point by shuffling the cards and proposing the extension of the first phase," Qassem said, noting that the extension aims to recover Israeli hostages "with the possibility of resuming the aggression on the Gaza Strip, which is contrary to the text of the agreement."

Qassem said there were still no negotiations with Hamas regarding the second phase of the agreement, accusing Israel of "evading the commitment to end the war and withdraw completely from Gaza."

On Friday, an informed Egyptian security source told Xinhua that an Israeli delegation proposed in Cairo extending the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement for an additional 42 days.

Earlier on Saturday, the 42-day initial phase of the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel expired, with no breakthrough announced for its next phase.

