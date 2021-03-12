Hampig Sassounian's release in U.S. can unleash hands of Armenian terrorists and extremists - political analyst

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that it considers the manifestation of double standards in the approaches to combating terrorists and terrorist organizations unacceptable.

The due remark came from political analyst Ilgar Velizade while speaking to News.Az about the decision of the Supreme Court of the Los Angeles County on the release of Hampig Sassounian, a terrorist who had killed the Turkish diplomat.

"This practice can unleash the hands of Armenian terrorists and extremists and allow them to use U.S. territory as a place of refuge from criminal activity," the expert said.

News.Az