Hasan Can Kaya and Reynmen detained in Istanbul dawn raids

Several high-profile social media figures, including comedian Hasan Can Kaya and influencer-musician Reynmen (real name Yusuf Aktaş), were detained in early-morning operations in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The coordinated raids were carried out by the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command’s Narcotics Crime Division as part of an investigation led by the Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to the investigation, which has been ongoing for some time using both technical and physical surveillance, suspects are accused of “using and procuring narcotic substances.” Authorities said multiple addresses were searched simultaneously during the dawn operation.

During the raids, security forces seized digital materials and other evidence believed to be linked to the probe. Several individuals active on social media platforms were among those targeted.

Hasan Can Kaya and Reynmen were taken into custody as part of the operation. Officials have not yet released further details on the number of detainees or possible charges.

The investigation is continuing, and authorities are expected to provide additional information as legal proceedings move forward.

