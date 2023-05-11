Havana hosts photo exhibition marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition, called “Heydar Aliyev 100: Moments From a Lifetime”, opened in the José Martí National Library of Cuba on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and as part of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” declared in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition was organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Cuba.

Representatives of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, Central Committee, diplomatic corps, media outlets, as well as public representatives, attended the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition, the embassy told News.Az.

First of all, Omar Valiño, Director of the National Library of Cuba, greeted the guests and said that the memory of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev is respected in Cuba. Valiño said he is proud that the event marking Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary was held at the National Library of Cuba.

Speaking at the event, Ruslan Rzayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Cuba, stated that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a founder of modern Azerbaijan, did great and invaluable work towards strengthening Azerbaijan’s independence, ensuring the country’s socio-economic development, developing army building, growing the country’s reputation on a global scale and pursuing a successful foreign policy. Ambassador Rzayev stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to successfully carry out Heydar Aliyev’s successful policy.

Later on, the guests viewed the photo exhibition that will be open until May 17.

News.Az