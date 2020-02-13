Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan meets with personal representative of OSCE chairperson-in-office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev has met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Community Tural Ganjaliyev expressed readiness to establish contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities, the IDPs’ desire to return to their homelands, and that they support the initiatives in this regard.

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabagh region of Azerbaijan has recently held a number of meetings with Ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries to Azerbaijan, as well as other officials and public figures, and pointed out that the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabagh region of Azerbaijan is ready to live together with the Armenian community in peace within the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

