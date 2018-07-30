Yandex metrika counter

Head of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Executive Authority replaced

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissing Vugar Safarov from the post of head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority of the Nakh

Under another presidential order, Mirsenani Seyidov has been appointed as new head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.

News.Az


