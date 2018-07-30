Head of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Executive Authority replaced
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissing Vugar Safarov from the post of head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority of the Nakh
Under another presidential order, Mirsenani Seyidov has been appointed as new head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.
