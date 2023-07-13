Head of Azerbaijan's SBS received Israeli Minister of Defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 13, head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev received Minister of Defense of the State of Israel, Yoav Gallant who is on an official visit to Baku, News.az reports citing the Service.

An official welcoming ceremony was held at the State Border Service, the Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Gallant passed along the guard of honor and wrote his heartfelt words in the "Book of Honor".

The restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan country was emphasized as a result of the historical victory won in the Patriotic War under the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, detailed information was given on the activities carried out in the direction of the protection and defense of the state borders in the liberated territories.

During the discussion, joint cooperation activities between the institutions were reviewed, the important role of such visits in the further development of bilateral relations was stressed, ideas were exchanged on the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

News.Az