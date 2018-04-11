Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: "We will announce the results tomorrow"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We have been working in Azerbaijan since March 9."

"We watched the pre-election situation. Today we are watching the voting process, and until March 24 we will be here to monitor post-election activities."

Head of the Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Corien Jonker made the due statement, according to APA.

Jonker said that they work together with an analytical group of 13 people: "Today, our international election observation mission includes 350 observers. They conduct observations throughout the country. Tomorrow we will hold a press conference and announce the results of our work. And the final report will be ready in two months. "

Jonker noted that ODIHR always works according to a unified methodology: "In all member countries we observe one scheme. We meet with the leadership of the state, political parties, candidates, election administration, representatives of pro-government and opposition media. All observations are reflected in one report."

News.Az

News.Az