Health Ministry says no cases of dangerous diseases reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

No cases of infection with such dangerous diseases as polio, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, epidemic parotitis and rubella were registered in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2017.

The Health Ministry announced that the country has not registered any case of rubella since 2008, thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry, AzerNews reports.

Azerbaijan was ranked 10th among the 53 European countries for the prevention of the spread of measles and rubella, according to 2016 report of the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Instead, there were reported cases with Scarlet fever and chickenpox, transmitted through the air.

The cases of acute respiratory viral infections decreased by 11.5 percent, while there was strengthened control over the epidemiological surveillance on acute lung paralysis, bacterial meningitis by type B hemophilia, pneumococcal and meningococcal infections in order to strengthen epidemiological surveillance on infectious diseases.

The cases with tuberculosis decreased by 1.3 percent in January-June of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

News.Az

News.Az