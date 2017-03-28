Health Ministry to establish organizing committee for Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22, 2017.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an order to implement the presidential order, dated September 18, 2015, on the establishment of an organizing committee for holding the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku this year.



According to the order signed by the health minister on the provision of medical services during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, an organizing committee will be established in the Ministry of Health, the ministry’s press service told APA on Tuesday.



Under the order, heads of the relevant departments were instructed to assign the Baku City Clinic Medical Center and the Baku Health Center to offer quality medical assistance for competitors and guests, provide necessary medical equipment, medicines and laboratory diagnostics, involve appropriate medical personnel in trainings to increase professionalism and control sanitary-hygienic rules in accommodation and catering facilities that will be allocated for delegations of the participating countries.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 12 – 22 May 2017.



Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will be representing their nations over 10 days of competition across 20 different sports which include 24 disciplines (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting) in 16 state-of-the-art competition venues across Baku.



Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.



The Organising Committee was set up by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, honourable Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Organising Committee has been assigned to First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) will organize and run the Games in cooperation with the ISSF.

