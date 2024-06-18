Health workers under-engaged in climate action - WHO Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health care workers are under-engaged in climate action, head of the World Health Organization office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said during a panel discussion at the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures" in Baku today, News.az reports.

According to her, climate change has a negative impact on people's health."Global warming, climate change is becoming more widespread. A lot of research has been done on global warming. We can change the course of events. As a health worker, I believe that we are not sufficiently involved in the work being done in the field of control with climate change, global warming," Harmanci added.To note, the global summit themed "Forecasting healthy futures", held annually ahead of COP, is taking place in Baku.The summit aims to support the preservation and expansion of achievements in healthcare in the context of climate change, with a focus on the most vulnerable communities worldwide.The event will gather global leaders in healthcare, climate, and development and will build on the success of the summit held in Abu Dhabi as part of COP28."Health Day" was officially declared at the summit in Abu Dhabi as an integral part of the COP28 agenda.This year, the summit will discuss the latest trends and challenges faced by the healthcare and development sectors in Azerbaijan and the region.

News.Az