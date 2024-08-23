Heavy rains in China claim 11 lives, leave 14 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people have died and 14 are missing due to severe rains and flooding in Liaoning province, northeastern China.

The intense rainfall caused significant flooding in Huludao and has impacted thousands across the region, News.Az reports citing Chinese media.Approximately 188,757 people have been affected, with damages to infrastructure estimated at around $1.45 billion.Rescue teams are struggling to evacuate residents to safety amid the crisis.Additionally, heavy rain and flooding have disrupted rail services and flights in Guangdong province, a major economic hub in China. Authorities have evacuated over 86,000 people from the area.

