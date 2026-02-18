Heavy snowstorm paralyzes Bucharest, triggers red alert

The storm impacted 67 localities in 21 counties, including the capital, according to the Department for Emergency Situations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No injuries have been reported.

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration declared red alerts for heavy snowfall in Ilfov County and Bucharest, warning that snow accumulation in the capital could exceed 50 centimeters.

At Henri Coandă International Airport, eight flights were canceled and five diverted due to low visibility and heavy snow. Two runways were temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear them.

Road traffic was restricted on several highways near Bucharest, while maritime operations were suspended in Constanța and Tulcea counties. Truck traffic at the Ruse-Giurgiu border crossing with Bulgaria was also halted.

Power outages were reported in 21 localities across five counties, leaving around 18,400 consumers without electricity. Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, cautioning that continued snowfall and strong winds may lead to further disruptions.