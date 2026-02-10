Japan snow death toll rises to 46

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from weeks of heavy snowfall in Japan has risen to 46, with more than 550 people injured.

Persistent snowfall since late January has heavily impacted northern regions, burying communities and causing major transport disruption, particularly along areas facing the Sea of Japan, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Authorities said many fatalities occurred when large amounts of snow fell from rooftops or when people were injured while clearing snow.

In the northern city of Aomori, snow depth has reached about 1.3 meters.

Officials continue to warn residents about the dangers of snow removal and roof collapses as severe winter weather continues in affected regions.

News.Az