Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar reunite for new song

Cousins and longtime collaborators Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces once again for a new track titled “Good Flirts,” featured on Keem’s newly released album Ca$ino, which is out now.

“Good Flirts” delivers a playful and flirtatious message aimed at an ex Keem cannot seem to move on from, layered over a smooth downtempo beat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In his guest verse, Lamar paints a laid-back scene — lounging on the couch watching Sinners, admiring his partner, and even musing aloud about whether God could be a woman. The track also includes vocals from Momo Boyd of the New York soft rock group Infinity Song.

The collaboration adds to a growing catalog of joint releases from the duo, including “The Hillbillies,” “Vent,” “Range Brothers,” and the Grammy-winning “Family Ties.” Beyond music, Lamar also co-produced a series of documentary shorts that accompanied the rollout of Ca$ino and appeared on camera for interviews, where he reflected on watching Keem mature and develop as an artist.

“When he started first sending me beats and shit, I was like, ‘OK, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good,” Lamar shared. “What I was surprised at was when he started rapping…I was like, ‘Damn, you actually good at this, too.’ That threw me for a loop, because he understood melodies and patterns more than any young cat that I’ve heard.”

Ca$ino is Keem’s second studio album, and follows 2021’s The Melodic Blue. The largest tracklist features Too $hort and Che Ecru. Keem will support the album later this year on an extensive tour, which will bring him across the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK between April and September.

News.Az