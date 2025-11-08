Here’s what Baku’s new metro station will look like - PHOTO

Photographs of the design for Baku’s upcoming metro station, temporarily named “B-4”, have been released, giving the public a glimpse of the modern structure. The station will be located on Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, behind the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex and near the 1st Clinical Medical Center.

The station will have four levels. The released images show the street-level vestibule, the interior of the platform, and various connecting passages, News.Az reports.

The station’s exits are designed in a minimalist style, featuring predominantly white facades and glass elements, creating a sense of space and natural light. The main entrance is designed to resemble a grand triumphal arch, making it a striking landmark.

Construction of the B-4 station began in August 2022, and the station is now expected to open in 2026. The opening had initially been planned for 2024 and later delayed to the end of 2025.

The new station is set to enhance connectivity in Baku while introducing a modern architectural touch to the city’s metro network.

