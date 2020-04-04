Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support to countries where COVID-19 widespread

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the expression of Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the countries where the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is widespread, a video projection was presented at the

A projection of the Chinese flag accompanied by Chinese music was shown on the center’s building on April 3.

On April 4, China mourned the thousands of “martyrs” who have died in the new coronavirus outbreak.

As the expression of Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flag of each state, which has been affected by the virus, to the accompaniment of music of this country will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center that is a worldwide architectural monument.

Thus, the center renders support, respect and reverences to the states where COVID-19 is widespread and their peoples.

The projection can be observed daily from 20:00 to 00:00 (GMT+4) on the building of the center.

