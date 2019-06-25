Heydar Aliyev Center hosts discussions on improving effective delivery of services at local level

+ ↺ − 16 px

A side event on "Improving effective Delivery of Services at Local Level: Challenges and Innovative Approaches" was held as part of the UN Public Services Forum at the Heydar Aliyev Center, AzerTag reports.

The session was organized under the strategic partnership between the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa), its African Local Governments Academy(ALGA), the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), and ASAN service of Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the event was to explore the main challenges facing local public service delivery and share innovative transformation initiatives from local governments.

During her speech on "Public Service in the ISESCO Member States: the successful experience of electronic government system", program specialist, Directorate of External Relations and Cooperation of ISESCO Aizhan Smailova highlighted the successful experience of the electronic government system established in Kazakhstan. She said that through the e-government portal created within the digital government project, many public services are provided to citizens of the country more conveniently.

Mayor of the Commune of Bobo-Dioulasso, Vice-President of the Association of Municipalities of Burkina Faso Bourahima Sanou, Deputy Chief of Cabinet, City of Dakar and Chairperson of Negabonon Reflection and Action Group "Thinking Africa, doing with Africans" and Gender and Women's Empowerment Expert Adiza Lamien Ouando shared their countries’ experiences in the sphere of public services delivery. The speakers emphasized the importance of investing in human capital for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants also addressed the current challenges facing local public service delivery and shared innovative and best practices from diverse perspectives.

