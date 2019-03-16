Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to low-income families

+ ↺ − 16 px

The holiday gifts have been presented to low-income families on the occasion of Norvuz at the initiative of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The project is implemented in partnership with Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, AzerTag reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually makes donations and implements various projects aimed at supporting people in need of social care.

