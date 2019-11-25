Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes Azerbaijani music night in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani music night" concert program has been held in Beijing. The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

The concert program is one of the series of events aimed at promoting Azerbaijan’s rich culture and music abroad.

Participants in the event included high ranking officials from the Chinese Communist Party, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, as well as Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov, ambassadors of Turkey, Russia, Austria, Luxembourg and several other countries to Beijing, diplomats, scientists, and Azerbaijanis living and studying in China.

Speaking to a ceremony prior to the concert, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli emphasized that the Azerbaijani – Chinese bilateral relations have been rapidly developed in all spheres during the last years and are characterized as multidimensional partnership relations based on mutual trust and respect.

Touching upon the cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, the Ambassador pointed out the successful cooperation established between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries as a result of MoU signed between them in November 2017. “The MoU also incorporates rapprochement of two friendly peoples, as well as reciprocal organization of diverse cultural events with the purpose that they gain better understanding of each other’s cultures. It is not a coincidence that Azerbaijan-China Friendship Concert was successfully co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in Beijing, at the end of the last year. The main purpose of today’s event is also to continue this well-established tradition and to contribute to further promotion of Azerbaijani culture in China,” he said.

“Led by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays an exceptional role in presenting and promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad,” Akram Zeynalli added.

The concert then featured the performance of famous Azerbaijani instrumental and dance groups.

